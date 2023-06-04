Sunday, June 4, 2023, 1:59 p.m.



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The emergency services located this Sunday morning two elderly people who were driving in the opposite direction on the A-30, in the direction of Albacete, at the height of Ulea. According to the Murcia Region 112 Emergency Coordination Center, a call warned of the incident shortly before 12:00. Apparently, one of the elderly required medical assistance.

A Civil Guard patrol and an ambulance from the Primary Care Emergency Service (SUAP) traveled to the scene of the events, which after treating the 89-year-old woman for an anxiety attack took her to her home.