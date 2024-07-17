The youtuber CDawgVA auctioned off an Elden Ring poster signed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and the offers to buy this precious object (Miyazaki rarely signs anything) quickly skyrocketed, even though they started at just one dollar.

At the moment the highest bet among the more than one hundred placed is in fact equal to a good $15,000 and we doubt it will be surpassed. Behind this offer is another YouTuber, Jacksepticeye, but fortunately we are not talking about a simple show of force.

This because The auction was created for charity and all proceeds will go to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, a foundation that works to protect people with immunodeficiency and support them in various ways.