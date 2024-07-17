The youtuber CDawgVA auctioned off an Elden Ring poster signed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and the offers to buy this precious object (Miyazaki rarely signs anything) quickly skyrocketed, even though they started at just one dollar.
At the moment the highest bet among the more than one hundred placed is in fact equal to a good $15,000 and we doubt it will be surpassed. Behind this offer is another YouTuber, Jacksepticeye, but fortunately we are not talking about a simple show of force.
This because The auction was created for charity and all proceeds will go to the Immune Deficiency Foundation, a foundation that works to protect people with immunodeficiency and support them in various ways.
A masterpiece of a poster for a masterpiece of a game
Greeted with incredible votes, Elden Ring was acclaimed by international critics and sold 25 million copies, truly managing to popularize a not-so-simple subgenre like soulslike among the general public.
The poster auctioned by CDawgVA features the character of Malenia from one of the first trailers of the game and features a large autograph from Hidetaka Miyazaki top left: a detail that gives the object great value, especially in the eyes of enthusiasts.
Fans who have been predictably obsessed with Shadow of the Erdtree for a few weeks now, the extraordinary expansion created by FromSoftware that It also boosted sales of Elden Ring and sparked some interesting discussions about the difficulty of games.
If you happen to have the opportunity and want to participate in the auction, you can do so. clicking here: let us know if you manage to win!
