Katsuhiro Harada, producer of the veteran fighting saga, has recognized the good work done with the mod.

Elden Ring is not only amazing because of the impressive work of Hidetaka Miyazakiit is also thanks to a dedicated community that has not stopped participating in the game universe FromSoftware. We have seen it with the work of some amateurs, such as Ste Pickfordthe veteran video game designer who has been sharing his precious diary through his social networks, but also with amazing mods like the one we see today.

the modder ultra boy has replaced the looks of some of the Tekken 7 fighters with characters from Miyazaki’s title such as Malenia, Radhan or the fearsome giant lobsters. The mod is so well done that it hasn’t taken long to go viral, drawing the attention of even the director and producer of the fighting game franchise, Katsuhiro Harada.

Harada has recognized the talent of the modder, although it has been shown worried about possible confusion in the amateurs, in the case of titles published by the same company, bandai namco, where he has even been a game production manager for FromSoftware. Harada has asked with laughter that “please, stop”, taking the opportunity to share your opinion on mods.

Harada points out that these mods can cause confusion for fans.The producer has explained that, although he is not opposed to the use and personal enjoyment of these mods, they cause problems in many people who misunderstand them as official, contacting them to ask for help in the problems they cause. For Harada, this type of confusion also generate “noise” within your community. In terms of mods, this may be one of the most impressive we’ve seen on the Elden Ring, but if you want to turn your adventure through the Midlands into something crazy, nothing better than doing it with homer simpsons.

