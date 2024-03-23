The schoolboy, who worked part-time as a cloakroom attendant at Crocus City Hall, led more than 100 people out of the building when terrorists opened fire on the evening of March 22.

When shots rang out in the building, the eighth-grader did not panic, but stood in the way of the flow of people and took on the functions of a traffic controller, directing those running to the exit.

At the moment when the 15-year-old teenager saw that a large group of people were heading towards a dead end in panic, he led the Crocus visitors along with him. The boy led them through the smoke, through the exhibition into the service premises, after which he showed the visitors the exit to the street. The entire group following the student was able to get out of the building; no one was injured among them.

On March 22, a shooting occurred at Crocus City Hall. Izvestia restored the chronology of events; the prepared map makes it possible to trace the actions of the terrorists from the moment they approached the building in Krasnogorsk until their detention in the Bryansk region.

Currently, all the perpetrators of the terrorist attack have been detained. A criminal case has been initiated under Art. 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Terrorist act”). According to the latest data from the Investigative Committee of Russia, the number of victims has increased to 133 people.

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations began publishing a list of those killed in the terrorist attack, and the Department of Health of the Moscow Region distributed an updated list of victims. It employs 140 people.

The FSB of Russia reported that after committing a terrorist attack in the Crocus City Hall near Moscow, the criminals were planning to cross the border of the Russian Federation with Ukraine; they had relevant contacts on the Ukrainian side. 11 people were detained, including four terrorists directly involved in the attack. The latter were detained in the Bryansk region several hours apart. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs clarified that four suspects in the terrorist attack are foreign citizens.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his address to Russians in connection with the tragedy, declared March 24 a day of national mourning.