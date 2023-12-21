In Bashkiria, a horse injured a woman and child at the opening of a Christmas tree

In the Beloretsky district of Bashkiria, at the opening of a city Christmas tree, a horse injured a woman and child. About it writes “Bashinform”.

According to the publication, on the evening of December 20, during a performance on the main square of Beloretsk, a horse harnessed to a sleigh was giving people rides. When the fireworks started, the animal got scared and ran towards the townspeople. As a result, a 67-year-old Russian woman and an eight-year-old girl were injured. The pensioner was taken to the traumatology department with a closed fracture of the femoral neck on the left. The girl was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury and concussion and was sent home for treatment.

The press service of the Beloretsky district administration stated that the owner of the animal does not abdicate responsibility and has already visited the pensioner in the hospital, paying for her services as a nurse. In addition, he offered to provide any assistance to the girl’s parents.

In turn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bashkortostan began an investigation, the portal writes. A forensic examination has been ordered.

Earlier in Moscow, an 11-year-old girl broke four vertebrae during an equestrian lesson. During classes, the animal began to gallop across the entire arena, and the schoolgirl flew out of the saddle at one of the turns. At this moment, the coach was sitting on the podium instead of helping the student.