Dermatologist Scott Walter explains that eight-legged mites live on everyone’s face. © imago/Scott Walter/TikTok

A dermatologist explains that eight-legged animals live in everyone’s face. On TikTok, this causes fear and disgust in its community.

Munich – Those who know too much have more reasons to be unhappy. After all, Johann Wolfgang Goethe already wrote in one of his poems: “What I don’t know doesn’t bother me”. A video shows that there could be something to it tik tok by dermatologist and influencer Scott Walter. Because many of his followers would prefer to do without information that he shares on his channel. He claims: Eight-legged mites live on everyone’s face – and thus disgusts his community.

Dermatologist explains hair follicle mites live on everyone’s face

Walter explains in his video, “Right now, this eight-legged creature lives in the pores of your face,” while flashing an image of the animal. It’s more specifically the Demodex species, that is so-called hair follicle mites. “Yes, on your face, not just for some people, but for everyone,” says Walter. The doctor’s video is his response to a post asking what users on TikTok “found out too late” in their lives.

The dermatologist describes: “Some have more of them, some less”. According to Walter, the hair follicle mites could also be responsible for the development of rosacea, a common, non-contagious skin inflammation that shows in the form of a red face. In addition, hair follicle mites could also show up on eyelashes in a few cases, in the form of greasy and sticky hair roots.

Eight-legged mites live on people’s faces to eat tallow and oils

Due to their eight legs, the animals are most closely related to ticks and spiders and not, as the name suggests, to the well-known house dust mites. The spider-like hair follicle mites live in the pores of people’s faces to feed on the oils and sebum produced by their host. For many of the dermatologist’s followers, however, the animal, despite its ordinariness, only seems to trigger disgust and horror – instead of fascination.

“I never really wanted to know”: TikTok community is disgusted by hair follicle mites

A user comments on the video: “I could really have done without this information”, another user also writes: “I could have lived my whole life without this knowledge”. Overall, a majority of people in the comments seem to share these opinions. “Why did I only have to know that?” Writes another user. “I didn’t really want to know that fact,” explains one woman in the comments. Last also kindled a Disgusting find in the discounter many reactions on the net, just like Worms in the breakfast salmon at a Netto store.

“I just unlocked a new fear,” one man wrote under the dermatologist’s video. A woman comments: “Why is my skin suddenly starting to itch?”. The fact that users react so sensitively to the animal is probably due in particular to its external appearance. “This eight-legged creature eating through my skin?” Another asks, “All I have to think about from now on are these monsters, thanks for nothing.”