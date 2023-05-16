Trivena Basile, an Egyptian born in the city of Tanta, owns 100 percent of the ancient Egyptian assets.

Genetic computer tests confirmed Trevena’s relationship with her Egyptian ancestors, without any other origins, whether European or African, by a distance of 0.029.

Any result less than 0.03 is considered an indication that the examiner is from the same phylum from which the examination was carried out, as the origins of Trevena go back to the same genetic pool as the mummies of the Saite period.

The Sawy era is from ancient Egyptian times, and it comes in the ninth rank of the ancient era, and an Egyptian renaissance was known in it, especially in the twenty-sixth dynasty, and the most important of its kings are Psamtik the First, Nekhao, and Ahmose the Second.

Trevena tells “Sky News Arabia” the story of her knowledge of her ancient Egyptian roots:

• I was born in the city of Tanta and obtained a “Bachelor’s” degree in law. I used to work as a lawyer in Egypt. I currently live in Australia. When I arrived in Australia, I had a desire to do an analysis showing my family history.

• The analysis needs a specialist, so I sent the results to the researcher in genetics and genealogy, Mohamed Abdel-Hadi, who collects a database on Egyptians and their origins after he encouraged me to do so.

• The result of the examination was surprising to me, and I did not imagine that the matter takes such dimensions.

• I belong to the Egyptian people and my DNA is very close to one of the mummies, which is the highest percentage found in all analyzes of Egyptians in this field.

• It made a difference to me, as we used to hear that Egyptians belong to hybrid origins, and that the demographics have different nationalities and origins, which turned out to be a false idea, as the Egyptian people are homogeneous to a large extent.

• The result changed my way of thinking and even my view of my grandparents and my children. Some believed that Egyptians with white skin and colored eyes were from outside Egypt, but it does not seem true, and what appears to be is that Egyptians have common characteristics that prevail over most of the people.

For his part, the researcher in genetics and genealogy, Muhammad Abd al-Hadi, commented on the result of Trevena’s analysis:

• Various studies prove the existence of continuity between the present and ancient Egyptians, and the initial result of most analyzes proves the continuity of the Egyptian people.

• Trevena analysis on one of the computers was close to the mummies, and Trevena from the same genetic basin of one of the mummies was even more than the close proximity of the mummies to each other.

• There is a study published by a team led by Dr. Tarek Taha, from the Medical Authority of the Armed Forces, in cooperation with Cairo University and several scientific centers, which proved the existence of homogeneity between Egyptian Muslims and Christians and the return of the two to the same ancestors.

• The general context of the Egyptian genes is that the majority of the population belongs to the Egyptian genetic basin, although there is a percentage belonging to foreign origins.

• Foreign assets were mostly belonging to the rich elite and were more confined to the maternal side.

• There is no difference between Egyptian origin in terms of geographical location or religious category. Some examiners from Sohag are Muslims in Upper Egypt who share ancestry and origins with multiple Christian examiners in the Delta.

• It is not possible to limit the peoples of the Mediterranean to a specific complexion, as there are gradations of white skin and dark skin, which are authentic things in the country and are found in the drawings of the ancient Egyptians.

• Skin color is not a criterion for a specific race for the peoples of the Mediterranean, unless clear European or African admixture appears on the face.

• In terms of physical features, the Egyptians have average features, which is a common element in all the peoples of the Mediterranean.

• Egypt received influences from Arabs, Africans, and Mamluks, and in light of the population density of the Egyptian people, it was difficult for them to have a clear influence on the Egyptian race.

• The ancient Egyptians were among the world’s largest peoples in terms of population, and the Egyptians were seen as a dense people even in the Hellenistic era, as recorded by Roman and Greek historians.

• The result does not mean that the Egyptian people are “racially pure” and that there is no pure race on the world level, as some websites have promoted, but the Egyptians today, in a large proportion, trace their origins back to their ancient ancestors, and even some may lack foreign influence, but this is a rare thing that is not generalised.