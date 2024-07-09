A SVO fighter from Egypt who received a passport wanted to renounce Russian citizenship

An Egyptian who received a passport for participating in a special military operation (SMO) asked to be released from the army. This reports the publication “NovostiVolgograda.ru”, to whose editorial office the man contacted.

According to the fighter, after the start of the special operation, he signed a one-year contract with the Ministry of Defense, then he served in Donbass. After the contract expired, the man was informed that it was extended for an indefinite period due to the mobilization decree.

The Egyptian claims that at the time of signing the document he knew nothing about the extension of the contract during the mobilization period. “Officials of the Ministry of Defense, on the contrary, knew about this decree and should have warned me,” he said.

The Egyptian embassy explained to the soldier that they could help him only after his Russian citizenship was revoked. When the man came to submit the corresponding application, he was asked to wait. At that time, the staff contacted his military unit, as a result of which the soldier was almost accused of leaving the military unit without permission. Having sorted out the situation, no sanctions were applied against him.

Earlier, a SVO participant from Serbia addressed the Russian president. In a video message, the man said that he had been denied Russian citizenship for three years. In his home country, the fighter faces a 25-year sentence for mercenarism.