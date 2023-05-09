A senior Egyptian official and Egyptian media said that an Egyptian warship participating in efforts to evacuate people fleeing the conflict in Sudan arrived at the Egyptian port of Safaga on the Red Sea today, Tuesday, coming from Port Sudan, with more than 400 Egyptians and foreigners on board.

The official page of the Egyptian Red Sea Governorate quoted Governor Amr Hanafi as saying that the ship had carried 466 people, including 272 Egyptians, 184 Sudanese, five Britons, three Rwandans and one American.

The Extra News and Al-Qahira news channels reported that this is the first Egyptian ship to transport stranded people from Sudan.

Thousands have crossed the land borders from Sudan to Egypt since the start of the conflict in Sudan in mid-April, and Egypt has returned hundreds of its stranded citizens by air.