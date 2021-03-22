An Egyptian researcher gives good news about the Corona vaccine

An Egyptian researcher announced, on Monday evening, good news to her citizens regarding a vaccine against the emerging corona virus.

Al-Ahram website said that Dr. Umniah Khalil, dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Cairo University, announced that Egypt would soon reach a vaccine against Covid-19 disease, which is caused by infection with the virus.

Khalil said, in a telephone interview on the “Honorable Citizen” program broadcast on the “Al-Hadath Today” screen, that “the Egyptian trials of the Corona vaccine are going well,” adding that “Egypt has made many, many steps in clinical trials.”

She added that there are promising things in reaching the Corona vaccine, following up that “Egypt is close to producing a vaccine for Corona and we have a long history in this matter.”

The Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy at Cairo University indicated that the university plays an important role in the production of vaccines, pointing out that the research center at the university has published several researches on the emerging corona virus, before conducting clinical trials on the vaccine expected to be released soon.

Egypt began a public vaccination campaign weeks ago against the virus.