On Friday afternoon, it was announced that the joint Egyptian-English mission between the Supreme Council of Antiquities in Egypt and the Modern State Research Institute at Cambridge University had succeeded in uncovering a previously unknown royal women’s cemetery, during the excavation work that the mission is conducting in Valley No. C in the Western Valleys area on the western mainland in Luxor, south of Cairo. .

For his part, Ali Reda, director of the Valley of the Kings Antiquities District on the western mainland in Luxor, told Sky News Arabia:

The identity of the owner or owner of the discovered tomb has not yet been determined, but because it was found in an area that was designated for the burial of the wives of kings and princes of the Eighteenth Dynasty during the reign of Thutmose III, it is likely that it is the tomb of the wife of a pharaonic king or king.

It is unlikely that this tomb belonged to Queen Nefertiti, the mother of Tutankhamun, whose tomb is currently being searched in full swing, and false rumors arose about the possibility that it was behind the tomb of her son.

The area where the new tomb was discovered is located in the western valleys in the southern part of the Qurna antiquities area in Luxor, and this area was not used for burial except during the reign of Thutmose III.

Although the rule of Akhenaten and his wife Nefertiti came after the rule of Thutmose, that area was never used for burial during the reign of Akhenaten nor his son Tutankhamun after him, and then it is impossible for the tomb to be Nefertiti, but in general, its contents are currently being analyzed and revealed to find the owner of the tomb or its owner.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Antiquities said that the initial evidence that has been uncovered inside the cemetery so far indicates that it may date back to the period of the Tamamsa rule, which will be confirmed during the coming period until the completion of the archaeological documentation of the cemetery.

She explained that the mission is continuing excavations and archaeological documentation of the entire cemetery, which will contribute to revealing the architectural planning of the cemetery in a clearer way, as well as its technical elements.

And she stressed that the discovered cemetery is in a poor state of preservation as a result of the torrents that occurred during ancient times, which flooded its chambers with thick deposits of sand and limestone, which led to the obliteration of many of its features and inscriptions.