Ahmed Shaban (Cairo)

Dr. Mohamed El-Qousi, CEO of the Egyptian Space Agency, praised the launch of the official mission of the “Hope Probe” today to discover Mars and obtain the first complete picture of the layers of the atmosphere of the red planet, stressing that the results of the scientific journey of the Hope probe will be reflected in the space sector and space research worldwide. Especially with regard to the nature of the climate and atmosphere of Mars, and it is considered a great scientific achievement to be credited for an Arab country such as the Emirates.

In a special statement to Al-Ittihad, Al-Qousi explained that the scientific mission of the Hope Probe to explore Mars, which will last for two years, will reveal more information about this unknown planet, indicating that the probe is loaded with a set of high-resolution cameras, and it will take pictures from the Red Planet. Geology and its cover.

He added, “The scientific mission of the Hope probe will study the Martian atmosphere and why it suffers from the presence of less oxygen than the Earth’s, and it will also study the nature of the layers of the atmosphere that are radically different from the nature of the Earth’s atmosphere,” noting that the sensors on the probe will enable Scientists have obtained high-resolution images of the nature of the planet and its surrounding atmosphere.

He noted that, with the launch of the scientific mission of the Hope Probe, where the probe revolves completely around Mars for a period of two years, the scientific interaction between the Red Planet and space scientists will begin, and the probe will provide images and information that did not exist before for the climate around the planet through the cameras carried by the probe, which It will also allow analyzing the image and extracting information from it in a clearer way about the atmosphere surrounding Mars and the nature of the terrain on it.