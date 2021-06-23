The secrets of ancient Egypt that generate so much curiosity and diverse opinions can be revealed through advanced technology. In Italy, a group of experts transferred a mummy for a CT scan, in a research project that has high claims: discover its secrets.

The mummy of Ankhekhonsu, an ancient Egyptian priest, She was transported from the Civic Archaeological Museum of Bergamo to the Polyclinic hospital of Milan.

There, and through a new technique, the researchers will seek foray into your brain and discover their life and customs of almost 3,000 years ago.

A group of Italian specialists seek to unveil the secrets of an almost 3,000-year-old Egyptian mummy. Photo: Reuters.

“The mummies are practically a biological museum, they are like a time capsule,” was enthused Sabina Malgora, manager and director of the Mummy Research project, in a conference given.

Malgora certified that the information on the name of the mummy comes from the sarcophagus, which according to the investigation carried out “It was dated between 900 and 800 BC“.



The skull of an Egyptian mummy that was analyzed in Milan, Italy. Photo: Reuters

The project manager specified that it is Ankhekhonsu, which means “the god Khonsu is alive.” According to him, that phrase is written five times.

The researchers believe that through the implementation of the new technology they can reconstruct the life and death of the Egyptian priest and understand what kinds of products were used to mummify the body.



The shocking image of the inside of the mummy’s body after a CT scan in Italy. Photo: Video capture.

“Studying diseases and injuries is important for modern medical research (…) we can study cancer or arteriosclerosis of the past and this can be useful for modern research,” said Malgora, who noted that tomography “advanced a lot on the research”.

Mummies with golden tongues

The Dominican archaeologist Kathleen Martínez announced that one of the discoveries about ancient Egypt was that of mummies with gold tongues.

“Mummies of more than 2000 years were found that preserve the golden tongue. These were found in western Alexandria, near the tombs of Cleopatra and Marco Antonio,” he described.

Recently 16 tombs from the Greco-Roman era were discovered in northern Egypt, in the temple of Taposiris Magna. And inside the excavated graves they found mummies in very poor condition, but with that particular detail: the golden tongue.

For some archaeologists, the language of skeletons that are more than 2,000 years old were part of a ritual during the embalming process. Very characteristic of ancient Egyptian culture.

At that time, the deceased’s tongue was removed and replaced with gold foils so that the subject could communicate with the court of Osiris in the afterlife.

