Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who was awarded the “under 35 years” global innovators award for the year 2021, a global award organized by the American MIT Foundation, said that the robot is characterized by many functions, ease of use and low risk.

In an exclusive interview with Sky News Arabia, Abdel Aziz indicated that the robotic platform contributes to facilitating the work of surgeons in operating rooms for cardiovascular patients.

X ray

He explained that the platform is able to reduce the risks that doctors are exposed to during operations, because they are exposed to digestive problems.

He explained, “Surgeons are obliged to wear a lead apron (a protective apron) to reduce the damage of the X-rays they are exposed to.”

Abdel Aziz added, “The device (the robotic platform) consists of two main components, a metal-free (plastic) robot that works with compressed air, and is installed on the operating bed next to the patient, capable of controlling the tube and wire inside the patient’s arteries with high accuracy.”

He continued, “The second element is a device that helps surgeons control the robot from a distance, and this ensures that no exposure to X-rays is high.”

Regarding the patent registration in Egypt, he said, “The patents related to the project and other projects that he is currently working on, are mostly registered in England, America and Europe in general, and sometimes China.”

He pointed out that “the selection of countries is made according to the company that buys or licenses the patent from the university to which it belongs,” noting that the university is the exclusive owner of the patent, and therefore it is difficult for the inventor to interfere in the selection process.

electric motor

And about the difficulties he faced in order for the device to be on the same level as the modern devices that are currently available, he added: “There was a problem in how to facilitate the surgeon and the medical staff to prepare the robot in a short time and without complexity, in light of the importance of reducing its use within operations.”

And Abdel Aziz said: “Our goal was to use the robot inside the magnetic resonance device, but we found it difficult to use electric motors because they are made of metals,” explaining that “the process of using metals inside the magnetic resonance may cause serious consequences.”

The Egyptian researcher and his research team overcame this crisis by designing pneumatic motors from scratch, using “3D printing” technology, and this was the most difficult challenge.

At the conclusion of his interview with “Sky News Arabia”; Mohamed Abdel Aziz wished to leave a mark in the medical field, and to help surgeons treat patients more accurately and with less disparity among them, and to be a source of inspiration for future innovators and researchers, just as he had many people who were and still are a source of inspiration for him.”