The Egyptian Prime Minister, Mostafa Madbouly, assigned the implementation of an extensive afforestation campaign on both sides of the country’s highways, in addition to planting both sides of the main axes and streets that have been upgraded and developed during the last period, in addition to emphasizing that among the components of the new road projects, planting the central islands with appropriate trees.

The Egyptian initiative includes the establishment of a central park in the capitals of governorates and major cities to provide a green lung in large areas for citizens in these cities and regions, thus contributing to a qualitative leap in civilization in each city.

The government has also identified 9,900 sites nationwide, with a total area of ​​6,600 acres, suitable as woodland or gardens.

natural purification plant

Magdi Allam, adviser to the World Climate Program and Secretary of the Union of Arab Environmental Experts, said that the Egyptian initiative comes at a very important time after the great suffering due to the negative effects of climate change, and therefore it is important for the health of humans and living organisms, considering it a natural purification plant for all kinds of pollutants.

Allam explained in statements to “Sky News Arabia”, that planting trees is very important globally, especially after the significant loss of many forest areas during the last period due to fires, whether in California, Spain or Italy, which is estimated at about 23 percent over the past year. last 50 years.

He added: “Loss of this large green area poses a great danger to the atmosphere in the first place, then the percentage of oxygen in the atmosphere and the ability to absorb carbon dioxide.”

The advisor of the World Climate Program pointed out that the Egyptian initiative “contributes to improving the quality of the air that we breathe as humans and living organisms, and also represents a protection for the globe because it reduces global warming, and this reduction is due to the absorption of carbon oxides, which constitute 38 percent of the total emissions.”

He explained that “planting trees is not only an aesthetic goal, but it contributes to saving human lives from greenhouse gases, and also works to stabilize the soil, especially for sea and river beaches.”

According to Allam, street trees “form a lung to absorb car pollutants. Environmental studies indicate that cars from old models need 12 leafy trees to absorb their exhaust.”

For her part, the Egyptian Minister of Environment, Yasmine Fouad, said that the initiative to plant 100 million trees includes a number of main goals, foremost of which are doubling the per capita share of green spaces at the country level, absorbing pollutants and fumes, improving air quality and reducing greenhouse gases, which contributes to Improving the general health of citizens.

The initiative also has an important economic return, according to Fouad, which is represented in the cultivation of types of trees that have an economic return, whether fruitful trees such as olives, or wooden trees, or other trees required in many industries.