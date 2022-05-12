Sarah Ehab Abdel Qader, 34, a doctoral student at the Institute of Global Health and Human Ecology at the American University in Cairo, devised a project based on establishing a small unit to treat agricultural wastewater and recycle it for use in irrigating new lands, and this unit can be placed in agricultural lands and transported from one place to another easily.

This idea won, last February, the “L’Oréal-UNESCO” Prize for Women in Science for Young Talents for a paper on “Treatment of agricultural wastewater for reuse in irrigation”.

Engineer Sarah told “Sky News Arabia” that L’Oréal – UNESCO (a partnership between UNESCO and the L’Oréal Foundation) offers prizes to a number of women researchers in the world in doctoral and post-doctoral fields, and women are nominated for this award according to their published research, activities, and ideas for their research. that are beneficial to society.

She added: “The research was about treating agricultural drainage on the site by establishing a small unit for treating agricultural drainage inside the farm, and using the unit to irrigate the surrounding agricultural lands after treating it, instead of resorting to large agricultural drainage stations, an idea that succeeded in the laboratories and is being transferred to life.” the operation”.

Sarah indicated that: “The treatment unit is distinguished by the fact that it consists of low-cost materials such as agricultural solid waste and other cheap materials. At the same time, the unit can be placed on the site, and it is easy to transport from one farm to another so that it can treat water along the agricultural drain.”

Innovation reduces pressure on the waters of the Nile

The Egyptian engineer pointed out that “most of the irrigation in Egypt for agricultural lands is by immersion and not by drip, and therefore there is water in excess of the soil’s need heading to the agricultural drain, which prompted the government to build a plant in Ismailia to treat agricultural drainage water, in addition to the presence of other stations such as the Bahr plant. Cows, but the problem is that these drains are sometimes exposed to sewage or industrial wastewater, especially in places that suffer from sewage problems. Excess water in agricultural lands to irrigate other areas.

Processing unit.. economical and inexpensive

Sarah continues: “I presented my research idea to the L’Oréal-UNESCO Foundation with the aim of obtaining funding for this project, and despite the fierce competition for the award, my research won the admiration of officials there, especially as it deals with a problem of interest to Egyptian society, especially since the unit is economic and inexpensive, and it can be returned to Recycling and using solid agricultural waste in the manufacture of this unit, and therefore the project is fruitful in many aspects.”

And he concluded by saying: “During the preparation of my master’s thesis, the topic of my research was about treating the wastewater of leather tanneries using cement soil and solid waste that comes out of cement factories, and I succeeded in that, while the project – the on-site agricultural wastewater treatment unit to be reused in irrigation – was the subject of My PhD thesis, the project that won the L’Oréal-UNESCO Prize last February for my research activity during 2021 in this field.”