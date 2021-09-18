The Egyptian engineer Mahmoud El-Koumi says that the robot he created is suitable for use on the surface of Mars, and this hypothesis has not been subject to any documented scientific evaluation so far, which raises doubts about the seriousness and uniqueness of the innovation, especially since the technology of converting moisture-laden air into water is not new.

Elkomi named the new robot “Elo”, and says that the name is taken from an Estonian word meaning “life”, in addition to the word “Elon Musk”, the owner of his favorite business model.

Al-Koumi indicates to Sky News Arabia that he has been working on this technology since 2013; He worked on a model that converts the moisture in the atmospheric air into drinking water, an innovation that international companies announced after that. Where he could not then complete it, as he put it.

He adds that what distinguishes his new innovation from the technologies for converting atmospheric air into water on the market, is that his device can perform the task under conditions similar to those on the surface of Mars, and on the way to test this technology in the conditions of Mars, El-Koumi said that he applied it according to the proportions of the atmosphere. The atmosphere on Mars, according to sources from NASA.

The Egyptian engineer says that he applied for a patent from the Academy of Scientific Research, which is affiliated with the Egyptian Ministry of Higher Education, but the patent has not been approved yet, because the approval procedures require two years, until the review and presentation to the scientific authorities.

When asked about publishing this innovation in a scientific paper in any of the trusted international scientific journals, El-Koumi stated that he is an independent researcher, and is not restricted to a university until he conducts any scientific research through an academic institution, pointing out that the costs of scientific publication are very high, which is the reason Which hinders him from publishing his innovation in a scientific journal individually.

El-Koumi points out that he sought research institutions, but there was no result, stressing at the same time that he had previously received the Geneva Prize for inventing the “Kira” robot.

in the balance of science

Sky News Arabia asked Dr. Osama Shalabia, Professor of Astronomy and Space Physics at Cairo University, about the new innovation and its suitability for the atmosphere of Mars, who in turn said that the idea is valid in principle, but in order to be able to judge it scientifically, there must be clear criteria.

He adds that any innovation must meet specific conditions, which is that there should be a “scientific publication” process in a prestigious international scientific journal documenting the theory based on it, in addition to obtaining a patent, which was not achieved in this new innovation.

Shalabia points out that scientific theories sometimes require tens of years to be verified, and a scientific theory turns into an application. He cites the theory of the stimulated emission of “laser” radiation developed by “Einstein”, but it did not turn into an application and the generation of the first laser beam during his lifetime.

The Director of the Space Research Center stresses that the technology for converting atmospheric air into water is not new, and it is an existing and tried-and-true idea. Scientists, and published before talking about it in the media.

Not an innovation

For his part, Ashraf Amin, head of the scientific department at Al-Ahram newspaper, says that the Elo robot is not an innovation, but rather a process closer to assembling or replicating an already circulated product.

Amin adds to Sky News Arabia that the scientific community uses the word “innovation” when there is a new innovative product, and whoever decides whether this model is an innovation or not is subjecting it to a scientific examination from reliable bodies.

He explains that if the new robot can turn air into water on the surface of Mars, in this case, unbiased scientific bodies, such as the Egyptian Space Agency, or the formation of a committee of physicists and astronomers at the Faculty of Science must be cited, and the author of this idea is discussed.

Amin stresses that these rules are not to belittle the Egyptian engineer, but the regulatory rules guarantee the separation between the wheat and the fat, and that things are set right; Certainly, scientific evaluation of an idea is important for its recognition.