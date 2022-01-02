Dr. Mohamed El-Tahlawy, an assistant professor at Zagazig University, and a consultant cardiologist, catheter and pediatric cardiologist, invented a medical balloon used in catheterization and arterial expansion, and is characterized by its flexibility and efficiency in dealing with various types of arteries, and cases of calcification.

catheter problems

Al-Tahlawi, a member of the National Committees at the Academy of Scientific Research, and a doctoral student from France, says: “Because of my work as a professor of cardiac surgery, we face problems in dealing with some cases during the surgical procedures for dilating the arteries. We use balloons with different pressure capacities and different diameters according to The area of ​​the artery and the percentage of calcification in it.

He went on to explain that this makes the doctors use “more than one different balloon in each case,” adding: “We also use the dye extensively, which may cause damage to the patient’s kidneys, as well as the doctor and the patient together being exposed to a high percentage of radiation due to the long time inside the operating rooms in the hospital.” Try dilating the arteries and using different balloons.”

He continued in an interview with “Sky News Arabia”: “Some cases are narrow on one side and wide on the other, which may cause damage to the artery or cut in the healthy part, and sometimes the balloon does not have an effect on the artery because it is not suitable for it, and here I was able to invent a balloon A medical doctor is able to deal with various types of arteries and calcifications.”

Medical balloon idea

Al-Tahlawi, winner of the State Incentive Award for Medical Sciences 1204/2013, and of the Individuals and Organizations Award 2017, stated that “this balloon is multi-use and reduces the heavy use of dye and does not cause any damage to the arteries, which reduces the financial cost and provides protection for the patient, and it can benefit those who need a stent while Their kidney function is high, because the frequent use of the dye may lead to kidney failure, even if the amount used is small.”

He added, “The patent was registered in Egypt and I obtained a certificate, and I am currently registering the patent in a number of major countries such as the United States, India and Japan, to protect this invention from exploitation.”

Al-Tahlawi pointed out that the Ministry of Scientific Research strongly supports inventors to reach their innovations, but then they face a problem in the manufacturing process.

He said: “In the case of my innovation, I face the problem of the lack of technology to produce stents and tools for heart operations. Most companies operating in Egypt and the Middle East do not have the technology to produce such tools, which require a long time to obtain the necessary licenses, which made me contact some American and Indian companies. The company is currently studying this innovation, but in the end I want to implement it in Egypt.”

“Council of Envoys”

Al-Tahlawi suggested a solution to what he considered “the crisis of foreign missions”, due to “a number of envoys staying in the scholarship countries without returning to Egypt and presenting what they learned there, or facing the bureaucracy sometimes.”

The solution proposed by the doctor is to establish a “Council of Envoys” under the direct supervision of the Presidency of the Republic, adding: “I suggest reducing the number of envoys, as one envoy costs the state 4 million pounds, and if 10 researchers are sent, the cost will be 40 million pounds in one field, so I suggest reducing The number is for two envoys only, and the rest of the expenses are provided to establish factories and infrastructure in Egypt.

He pointed out that this will help the returnees “to apply what they have learned, and transfer technology and expertise to Egyptian trainees, which will broaden the circle of beneficiaries and establish a structure that will benefit the Egyptian state widely.”

He continued, “The (Council of Envoys) is being established under the direct supervision of the Presidency of the Republic to communicate with the various ministries and to implement scientific innovations that are communicated to in direct coordination with the various ministries, which makes scientific research not locked up, because this Council will derive its strength from the Presidency of the Republic.”