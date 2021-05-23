An Egyptian court issues a ruling on the “Evergiven” ship

A lawyer representing the Japanese company that owns the giant container ship “Ever Geffen”, which obstructed navigation in the Suez Canal for six days last March, said that an Egyptian economic court ruled today, Sunday, to reject the company’s grievance on the seizure of the ship, which means that it will continue to be seized.

“Ever Giffen”, one of the largest container ships in the world, stranded in the Suez Canal in strong winds on March 23, which obstructed traffic in both directions and disrupted global trade.

The attorneys of “Choi Kisen” company submitted the grievance to the appeals department of the Ismailia Economic Court that was considering a lawsuit filed by the Suez Canal Authority to confirm the precautionary seizure of the ship and decide on a financial compensation request of $ 916.5 million from the company that owns the ship for disrupting navigation and efforts to float the ship.

Lawyer Ahmed Abu Ali said that the Appeals Chamber accepted the defenses of the Japanese company’s lawyers and referred the case to the First Instance Department in the same court, which will be held on May 29 to consider the case.

Lawyer Ahmed Abu Shanab, a second lawyer representing the company that owns the ship, said that referring the case to a first instance circuit allows the parties to the dispute to appeal the rulings of this lower degree to a higher appellate circuit, which means that the judicial dispute may be prolonged.

The attorneys of the Japanese company argued during the hearing of the lawsuit yesterday, Saturday, that the appellate department of the Economic Court does not have jurisdiction to take over the case immediately before it is considered by the first instance, according to the Maritime Trade Law.

The lawyers denied the ship’s responsibility for the delinquency incident and said that the accident was caused by a mistake made by the Suez Canal Authority.

The authority denies any wrongdoing and holds the ship and its captain responsible for the accident.