The court had prohibited ascending to the pulpits without a license from Al-Azhar or the Ministry of Awqaf, as the case may be, and revealed in the ruling that the legislator did not set a definition for a mujtahid, and that there is a legislative vacuum to regulate the fatwa process, and set several principles for prohibiting fatwas from non-specialists, so that the ruling becomes final .

The court, headed by Counselor Dr. Muhammad Abdel Wahab Khafaji, Vice President of the State Council, said in the rationale for its decision that it came in light of the bitter experiences that the country lived through as a result of the use of mosques, especially the corners, to exploit the simple, poverty, and ignorance, to attract supporters among the different religious currents. Which resulted in spreading the spirit of strife and division in the one country, and led to verbal sparring and physical violence, which caused the loss of many citizens’ lives, and the destruction of property as a result of the extremism of extremist thought without knowledge.

She stressed that it is absolutely not permissible to use the pulpits of mosques, and the corners, to achieve political or partisan goals or for electoral propaganda, because of this conflicting with the sanctity of the mosque, and harming the higher interests of the country, stressing that respecting the sanctity of mosques and the angles in their ruling is a duty, and it is not right for houses to be God is a place to be dragged into the disputes that erupt between the conflicting religious currents over matters that do not rise to the majesty of mosques and their luminous message, leading to the division of the nation or spreading the spirit of hatred.