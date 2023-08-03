The bank said in a statement that the new deposit offers the highest interest rate on medium-term deposits at the level of the Egyptian banking system, and allows customers to save their money without the need to tie it up for a long period..

The minimum deposit amount is $10,000 and can be refunded at any time, according to the bank statement.

It is noteworthy that the National Bank of Egypt and Egypt offered, last week, two savings certificates in dollars, for a period of 3 years, with an annual return of 9 percent, which is paid in advance in the equivalent in Egyptian pounds for the entire period, at 27 percent of the value of the certificate for the total period of the certificate. The maturity is in dollars, and the annual return is 7 percent, and it is paid quarterly in dollars.

Egypt is seeking to increase its scarce foreign currency resources by offering a range of initiatives such as expatriate cars and dollar savings certificates..

Recent data from the Central Bank of Egypt showed that the deficit in net foreign assets, which is the difference between the banking system’s assets in foreign currencies owed by non-residents and its liabilities, increased by 82.1 billion pounds ($2.66 billion) in June from the previous month. Bringing the net foreign assets to negative 837.3 billion pounds ($27.1 billion)..