Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) – The Egyptian singer “Abu” announced today, Tuesday, that he has been infected with the new Corona virus for the second time.

He wrote, on his page on the “Facebook” social networking site in English, “I am positive for Corona for the second time.”

The artist also apologized to his fans for postponing one of his concerts.

“Abu” announced, shortly before, that he had been cured of infection with the Coronavirus.

And he said, in an interview with the Al-Ahram Gate website. And it was published on 27 February, “I have fully recovered from the Corona virus, as the result of the last swab was negative and I began to return to my life and work with all precautionary measures taken.”

In addition to singing, the singer “Abu” recently had his first acting experience through the movie “A Man’s Stand.”