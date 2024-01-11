Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

The Egyptian presidency announced yesterday that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken affirmed their complete rejection of the principle or attempts to displace Palestinians from their lands and adherence to the two-state solution path as it is the basis for achieving stability in the region. The presidency stated in a statement that this came during a meeting held by the Egyptian President with the US Secretary of State as part of his Middle East tour to discuss ways to settle the current conflict in the Palestinian territories.

The statement quoted the Egyptian President as stressing during the meeting the need for the international community to assume its responsibilities to implement the relevant UN resolutions to work on introducing humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities to end the humanitarian catastrophe in the Gaza Strip and save the people of Gaza from the suffering they are subjected to.

In this context, former Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister, Ambassador Hussein Haridi, said that the Arab countries are working seriously and clearly on the path to resolving the Palestinian issue, in addition to defining a common and strong position against the displacement of Palestinians from their lands, whether in the Gaza Strip or in the West Bank.

Haridi added in a statement to Al-Ittihad that the US administration is working with all its energy to maintain its relationship with the active Arab countries through continuous visits of American officials to the region and meetings with Arab leaders, and emphasizing respect for Arab demands to reject displacement and prevent the escalation of the situation and the spread of the conflict into the region.

In a related context, about 400 parliamentarians from 28 countries launched an appeal for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza war.

In Germany, two representatives of the German Parliament, the Bundestag, Ralf Stenger and Nina Scheer, who belong to the Social Democratic Party, signed this appeal. At the international level, former British Labor Party leader Jeremy Corbyn signed, in addition to male and female parliamentarians from the United States of America and many European Union countries, as well as other countries from Canada to Ghana, and from Chile to Turkey. The appeal stated: “We stand together to request an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages, as well as facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

He added: “We also call on our governments and the international community to comply with international law and hold accountable any serious human rights violations.”

Dagdelen's office announced that parliamentarians from Europe and North America in particular were asked to support this appeal.