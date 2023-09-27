Demand for hair loss treatments is continuously expanding, propelled by growing factors like baldness, hair loss, consumer awareness, R&D investments, and new technologies. A variety of treatments attract people’s attention today. Surveys predict the market size to become bigger in the upcoming years. North America is especially a mature market for this because of the woke consumers, who prefer minimally invasive procedures over others. That hints that evolving methods like scalp micropigmentation (SMP) have the upper hand. SMP is a non-surgical procedure for hair loss. You can also refer to this treatment as a hairline tattoo in medical terms.

Are you located in Massachusetts? You can partner with reputable clinics specializing in this through training programs and offer the services. Data show that 50 million American males face hair loss issues, such as baldness, receding hairline, and hair thinning. Your licensed technicians can serve many of them needing help with this procedure. They infuse suitable pigments into the scalp through a micro-needle to mimic the look of hair follicles. The final appearance resembles a buzz cut. Thin hair or receding hairline can also gain depth and density with it. Hence, if you associate yourself with the best SMP clinic, you can expect considerable footfall for this service. Scalp micropigmentation can benefit people with hair loss problems, no matter the cause behind it. Let’s quickly gather the top reasons leading to losing of hair for a better understanding.

Age and hormones

Hairline can recede after puberty or during adulthood. In many cases, hormones also play a great role in this. Most male-style baldness is attributable to DHT, a type of androgen hormone that controls the hair growth cycle. The hair growth phase lasts around 2 to 7 years. After this, the resting period begins and continues for a few months before causing hair fall so the new hair grows. Due to overstimulated DHT levels, this entire cycle gets disturbed, resulting in thin hair or baldness.

Illness and medication

People often lose plenty of hair due to stress or ailment. The sudden occurrence of this incident is referred to as telogen effluvium, whereby the amount of hair loss remains too high for a short duration. Then, medical treatments or medications also cause hair loss issues. Think of chemotherapy, for instance.

Lifestyle choices

There is strong evidence linking hair loss with smoking habits. Cigarette smoking causes blood vessels to shrink, interrupting blood circulation in the hair follicles. As a result, hair follicles become weak and result in hair loss. Smoking is also responsible for causing oxidative stress, which again is unsuitable for hair. Other than this, a diet lacking essential nutrients like minerals and vitamins is also a culprit.

The American Hair Loss Association’s findings suggest that 2/3rd of men at age 35 will likely face hair loss issues, and 85% will suffer from hair thinning as they turn 50. As aforementioned, awakened consumers rely on non- or minimally-invasive treatments for their hair problems. Since SMP is one of the safest means of attaining a look of the head full of hair, it can be an opportunity to serve people in need of such treatments.