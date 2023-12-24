Neuroscientist Standish called taking magnesium a way to get rid of insomnia

Neuroscientist Dorsey Standish believes that taking magnesium supplements can improve the quality of night's sleep. Her opinion leads edition of Eat This, Not That!.

Standish called magnesium one of the most important elements in the body, as it is involved in hundreds of biochemical processes. According to her, this trace element reduces stress and anxiety, and also helps calm the nervous system. In addition, the specialist continued, many studies confirm that magnesium helps get rid of insomnia.

Standish noted that the effect of magnesium on sleep quality requires additional scientific research. However, she believes that many who have tried this method have noticed its effectiveness. To feel the results, the neuroscientist recommended taking magnesium 30-60 minutes before bedtime. She also advised including evening rituals in your daily schedule: putting away gadgets until the morning, turning off the TV, taking a shower and doing breathing exercises.

