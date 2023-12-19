Environment International: Air conditioners save people from extreme heat

Scientists at the Barcelona Institute of Global Health have named an effective way to escape from abnormal heat, which is associated with an increase in the number of fatal cases. Research results published in Environment International magazine.

Experts analyzed demographic and socioeconomic factors that could explain the decline in the number of people seriously affected by extreme temperature conditions. This decline was observed in Spain between January 1980 and December 2018, despite rising global temperatures associated with anthropogenic climate change.

It turned out that the negative impact of heat on people’s health is decreasing due to the widespread use of air conditioners. In addition, the spread of heating systems has also reduced the impact of cold.

Specifically, air conditioners are responsible for reducing heat-related fatalities by 28.6 percent and extreme heat-related fatalities by 31.5 percent. Heating systems accounted for about a 38 percent decrease in cold-related fatalities and a 50.8 percent decrease in extreme cold fatalities.

The results suggest that the impact of extreme weather is reduced by improvements in a country's socioeconomic factors rather than by specific measures such as heat wave warning systems. Additionally, the widespread use of air conditioners may further contribute to global warming due to the generation of electricity through the combustion of fossil fuels. Thus, the authors note, other cooling strategies are needed, such as expanding green spaces in cities.