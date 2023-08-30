Houria Al Marri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Society for Congenital Heart Diseases, confirmed that the International Nursing Day is an occasion to highlight the vital role played by nursing cadres in the health system and to participate in the development and implementation of integrated strategic plans, which enhances the position of the nursing profession in the development of future health care plans.

She pointed to the importance of the active and influential role played by the nursing cadres in the UAE, to provide the best levels of health services, thus contributing to the establishment of an integrated health care system in accordance with the highest international standards within the UAE’s vision for the next fifty years.