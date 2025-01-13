Adolescence is a complex period in the lives of young people. In a matter of a few years, they go through the abrupt change from a childhood world that seems designed for them to the harsh reality of adult life, full of responsibilities. This transit not only affects teenagers, but also their parents, who wonder why their children seem to suddenly distance themselves, showing a lack of attachment that did not exist before.

The prestigious educator has spoken on this topic Diana Al Azemwhich has offered several keys for Informativos Telecinco so that parents can cope with this feared stage. Its approach, based on accepting circumstances, seeks to relieve tensions and strengthen the family bond.

According to Al Azem, the first step is to adopt a different perspective. Parents face what she calls a “emotional grief”: They must let go of the image of the child they raised for years and accept that their child is building their own identity. This process is not easy, as it involves giving up some control, dealing with the fear of wrong decisions they may make, and assuming that their role as protectors is changing.

Another common mistake, explains the expert, is to assume that adolescents do not need support to overcome this period. Accompanying them does not mean controlling their decisions, but rather providing them with tools to manage their autonomy, strengthen their self-esteem and create a space of trust. A solid relationship with parents can be the support they need to overcome the challenges of adolescence safely, knowing that they will always have a refuge to return to.









«To understand is to relieve»

The educator also points out that many adolescent behaviors have a scientific explanation. Hormonal, physical, and brain changes affect your ability to regulate emotions and control impulses. In addition, their need for independence and the influence of the social environment, especially the peer group, can generate tensions in the relationship with parents. This context helps to understand behaviors such as rebellion or constant questioning of norms.

Understanding how the adolescent brain works is another key aspect, according to Diana. Citing the Doctor Marian Rojasstates that “to understand is to relieve.” Understanding that adolescents are more emotional and impulsive, and that they sometimes make decisions without measuring the consequences, allows us to approach these situations with greater empathy and patience. For parents, this knowledge can be transformative.

Finally, Al Azem addresses the controversial issue of screens. He considers that its excessive use is one of the great current challenges, but highlights that it is possible to manage it through clear limits, dialogue and example. If parents also moderate their use of technology and encourage screen-free family time, such as meals or joint activities, an environment of healthy disconnection is created.