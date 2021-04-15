Sharjah (WAM)

The Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation has provided monthly educational contributions from community members to the 1075 orphan students to enable them academically.

The Foundation seeks, through its sustainable educational project “Teach by the Pen,” which was launched in 2018, to provide a range of educational support programs and various means to support their education, and to maintain continuity in their studies until they finish their university studies.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director General of the Sharjah Foundation for Social Empowerment, said: “Through the ‘teach by pen’ project, we are looking forward to achieving more strategic partnerships that benefit orphans in order to make a better change in their lives, by fulfilling the requirements of orphans and striving to provide an atmosphere that stimulates learning. The Pen Learning project offers a package of academic programs throughout the year, and it varies between financial support programs such as the school supplies program that works to provide the necessary needs for orphans, whether in school or university.