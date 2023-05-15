They say there are three decisive elements so that the people can live with tranquillity and build a future: health, education and security. At all three levels this administration is leaving the country in a critical situation. more than 150 thousand dead40 thousand missing and the unsafety growing in a good part of the country, and to top it off, except for the construction of the National Guard (now legally in question), not one more security institution has been consolidated throughout the country.

In terms of health everything is a disaster. From the lack of medicines until the disappearance of the Popular insuranceits replacement by INSABI and now for him IMSS Wellnessthe operational catastrophe that became that, the shortage of medicinesthe management of the pandemic by López Gatell with the balance of more than 700,000 deaths according to INEGI (double those reported by the Health Secretary). In health who arrives in 2024 the government will have to rebuild literally all.

Less is said about education, but the educational programs that have been presented and are just beginning to be implemented will lag behind the education of children and young people for years. Reforms such as the one carried out for the disappearance of the conacyt and the establishment of a scientific policy completely detached from the productive sector, from work, is criminal.

Many years ago in 2012 we published with Bibiana Belsasso a book called The elite and the race (Taurus 2012) and there we anticipated what would happen if these policies were imposed, already under debate since then.

In November 2012, in La élite y la raza we wrote with Bibiana that one of the two great threats to public education (the other was the growing privatization of education) “is what we could call the ideologization of poverty and hand with her, that of her own education. CNTE perfectly stages that logic of holding education hostage to the struggle for power.”

In this political discourse we said then and we ratify now, “there is nothing that comes close to education. It is not the issue or the objective: in any case, it is the more or less effective alibi for a political struggle that has to do with the most radical options, and that usually goes through the teaching profession, which they want to keep as a patrimonial good, which confirms, once again, the deep conservatism of these sectors that are called left…

“Those who are privatizing education are those same groups: what could be more privatizing than demanding that public sector jobs be the patrimony of a person, who can sell or inherit it as a personal, private asset? What privatizes education the most? teaching than the irresponsibility of teachers’ leaders who take more days to march, demonstrate, sit-in or block streets than to teach? What will drive a family more to send their children to a private school than the fact that their children find again and again the public school closed and their teachers on the street?.

“These groups are the real drivers of the privatization of education and those who want to return, at any cost, to the old political, economic and magisterial system. They are the most conservativesthe most reactionary, of the national political scene”.

This is replicated with the officials who come from there who have launched an educational reform that has no support beyond the ideologization of education itself. The plan built by the ineffable Marx Arriagadirector of SEP Educational Materials and confirmed by himself President Lopez Obradorit will deform education at all levels, it is a plan that has no pedagogical precedent in any other country and that is a sum of ideological occurrences that seek to align the public educationas recognized by the SEPfor the purposes of 4T.

It is ideology, not education, they are occurrences, not pedagogy. It is an invention of a SEP that, given the abandonment in which Delfina Gómez left the secretariat, busy seeking the candidacy of the state of Mexico, has been left under the control of the most radical and ignorant sectors of Lopezobradorism.

as it says Gilberto Guevara NieblaIn his book Educational Regression (Grijalbo 2022) “Education in Mexico experiences a setback. He federal governmentcurrent ral eliminated the educational reform of 2013, but did not produce a new project; instead, he put into practice policies that damage the educational offer. The president turned his back on education in pursuit of a political goal, in the petty, populist sense of the term.” The announced educational plan is based on the same populist, radical, perverse vision, more interested in their interests than in education that the CNTE.

It is the ideologization of poverty and, hand in hand with it, that of education itself… It does not matter who is the president or the governor and what the situation: a monster has been created that, paradoxically, the more it sinks the State and its education , the more powerful it becomes. The only interest is your own.

Today I know celebrates with justice to so many teachers who make enormous efforts to educate our children and young people despite everything, including the authorities, should be remembered.

