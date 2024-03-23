The Sharjah Private Education Authority stated that the requirement to obtain an educational diploma after the “bachelor’s” degree will be activated for graduates of non-educational colleges, to obtain a permit to practice the profession for subject teachers, whether for new appointees or those continuing in the profession, starting from the academic year (2025-2026).

In a circular addressed to private school principals in the emirate, the authority confirmed that schools are required to take this condition into account when appointing new teachers, as well as requiring current teachers who are not graduates of colleges of education to obtain an educational diploma before the beginning of the academic year (2025-2026).

The Authority indicated that this decision comes from its keenness to follow up on the regulating policies and procedures that contribute to regulating private education in the Emirate of Sharjah, and in addition to Circular No. (79) of 2022 regarding the licensing management policy (the policy for issuing a license to practice a profession, and the policy for renewing a permit to practice a profession).

Sharjah Private Education called on teachers and specialists in the emirate’s schools to register for the professional licensing tests held this March, noting that this procedure comes in line with the educational professions licensing policy of the Ministry of Education.

Educational professions licenses are divided into three types: the “teacher licence,” which targets teachers of academic, professional, and language subjects. The second and third licenses are the “school leadership licence,” which targets principals and their deputies, and the “school professions licence,” which targets librarians, learning resource centers, and secretaries. Laboratories, teacher assistants, academic and vocational advisors, and guidance and counseling specialists. There is also a school professions license for specialists of people of determination.

The license is obtained by passing exams that will be based on two tests, one of which is specialized, and the other focuses on teaching methods.

If the test is not passed, the teacher will join a training program aimed at qualifying him and developing his qualifications, according to the needs he aspires to in order to reach the targeted outcomes. The training period lasts for varying periods according to the teacher’s needs, followed by a retest.

Electronic connection

The Ministry of Education has worked to link the electronic teacher license system to the Emirates ID, to facilitate inviting teachers registered in the system to take the license tests that entitle them to practice the teaching profession in the UAE.