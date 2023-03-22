The tenth season of ‘Your face sounds familiar’ will celebrate such an important event from the street. The space, which has become an emblem of the small screen, returns ready to gather the family around the television with the same formula with which it demonstrates, edition after edition, the iron health of a one hundred percent Spanish format. In the first installment, which Antena 3 premieres this Friday (10:00 p.m.), it will recover, with a festival tone, some of the most mythical contestants and musical numbers in the program’s history. They will be in charge of presenting the new contestants of the edition: Alfred García, Anne Igartiburu, Agustín Jiménez, Jadel, Merche, Miriam Rodríguez, Josie, Andrea Guasch and Susi Caramelo. They, in turn, will be evaluated by the jury, in which Carlos Latre, Chenoa, Lolita Flores and Àngel Llàcer repeat. At the head of everything, a master of ceremonies: Manel Fuentes.

The success of ‘Tu cara me suena’ has not only stood out on Antena 3. The program’s formula has been sold to more than forty territories, including the United States, China, Europe, Latin America and Asia. Since its premiere in 2011, it is the Spanish format that has been most exported to the world, according to the chain. In addition, in Spain it holds the record for being the musical ‘talent show’ that has broadcast the most consecutive editions on television. Since its premiere, the contest produced by Atresmedia in collaboration with Gestmusic (Banijay Iberia) has garnered an average audience share of 20.4% and more than 2.8 million viewers. In its last edition, it said goodbye with a 21% ‘share’ and almost 2.4 million followers.

For the Director of Entertainment at Atresmedia TV, Carmen Ferreiro, this program is “a son of Antena 3” which meant being “the first major project of the new stage” that the channel began more than a decade ago, when it put aside the heart programs to bet on more white and familiar content that has led them to audience leadership. “It was a great bet, because it was an idea and a format that had not been done anywhere in the world,” she says. “It is television in a big way”, highlights the directive, which values ​​the humor and good vibes that this space gives off.

For his part, the director of the production company Gestmusic, Tinet Rubira, assures that talent in Spain “does not run out” and celebrates that the program has become “a classic” on the small screen. «For the participants, ‘Your face sounds familiar to me’ is always a gift. It is a program that rejuvenates watching Lolita and Chenoa, “Rubira jokes.

The person in charge of the production company also advances one of the great innovations of the edition: the duel box, where two contestants imitate the same artist but with different songs. He also promises that the artistic quality of the season is above average: “In each gala there are three or four numbers to keep your mouth open.” In addition, on this occasion, it will be the public on the set (600 votes), and not the spectators in their homes, who will decide the winner of the edition in a final gala that has already been recorded and, therefore, will not be live. .

Musical show



“For the first time in a long time we didn’t know who could win,” confesses the comedian and impersonator Carlos Latre, who defines the edition as “very talented” from the first gala, on a stage that, as he defends, turns every night into a great concert. “We are privileged to live from row zero a show that is inimitable,” he values. His partner on the jury, the singer Lolita Flores, values ​​the fact that it is a space for music in a television scene where “unfortunately there is none.” “It is a program in which people receive the truth. Between us we love each other, and that shows and goes through, “says the actress, who assures that she would never leave her jury chair. “It is a hypnotic format,” adds Chenoa, while the presenter, Manel Fuentes, is committed to continuing a format that already works as it is: “The great news is the casting.”

The surprise of the edition has undoubtedly been Anne Igartiburu, who combines her work as presenter of ‘Corazón’ (TVE) with the challenge of singing and imitating in ‘Tu cara me suena’. “I hope not to disappoint,” says the Basque communicator. Thus, the humorist Agustín Jiménez reveals that working on this program is “like an experience in a camp” surrounded by colleagues with whom he has had continuous fits of laughter. An opinion that is also shared by the fashion designer Josie. “I’ve had it like a wedding,” she replies.