A false photomontage sparked controversy this Thursday on social networks. This is the image that appears in the preview of a video of Vinícius’ best plays in 2024 shared on the official LaLiga channel, fake photomontage that uses a photo of the last match between Atlético de Madrid and Barça to simulate a goal by the Brazilian against the eternal rival.

The video, called The BEST of VINI JR. in 2024 appeared on the competition’s official YouTube channel around noon this Thursday and soon caught the attention of many fans of the beautiful sport.

The truth is that the image is peculiar, as it corresponds to a snapshot taken celebrating Sorloth’s goal that decided the recent match between the Catalans and Colchoneros. Of course, the red-and-white striker does not appear in the montage, but the Real Madrid striker celebrating a goal against the defeated Blaugrana players.

After a few hours, there were already dozens of comments on the social network X and in the comments box of the video in which LaLiga’s decision was criticized. “How can they be so pitiful?” or “I really want to make a fool of myself!” were some of the critical messages that the LaLiga account received.

While it is true that numerous users use edited images to attract the attention of potential consumers of their videos, this false editing has greatly heated the atmosphere among the Catalan fans – who They saw their team win at the Bernabéu 0-4— and the rojiblancos — who are leaders thanks to their team’s victory against Barça in which the photo was actually taken.