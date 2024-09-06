Sinaloa faces a significant economic challenge following the recent events known as “culiacanazos”, episodes of violence that have left a profound impact on the perception of security in the entity. Given this situation, the Employers’ Confederation of the Mexican Republic (Coparmex) has issued a worrying alert: private investments in Sinaloa have stopped due to fear of new acts of violence, which puts the economic stability of the region at risk.

NATIONAL COMPANIES have decided to halt their expansion and development plans in Sinaloa, which directly affects job creation and the economic dynamism of the state. This situation is especially alarming in key sectors such as agribusiness, tourism and commerce, which depend largely on investor confidence to prosper.