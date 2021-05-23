The manufacturer of electric vehicles Fisker will make a papamobile for almost three million rubles especially for Pope Francis. Thus, the company wants to support the desire of the head of the Vatican to take care of the environment, reports the Daily Mail.

It is noted that the electric car will be completely made of recycled materials, in particular, plastic bottles. “I was inspired to read that Pope Francis is very attentive to the environment and the impact of climate change on future generations,” said co-founder Henrik Fisker.

May 21 Fisker in his Twitter said that he had held a private audience with the Pope, at which he presented the project of a new Popemobile. It will be an SUV capable of driving up to 560 kilometers on a single charge and equipped with a glass domed roof that will allow His Holiness to welcome the faithful.

The mass sale of such a model of electric vehicles will begin in 2022. The price for them will start at 2.8 million rubles (37.5 thousand dollars).

In March this year, the head of the Catholic Church, Francis, predicted a new global flood due to climate change. According to the Pope, if the leaders of different countries do not react to what is happening – in particular, the melting of glaciers and changes in temperatures – the world will face a catastrophe.