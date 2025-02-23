BVLGARI and the Swiss watches manufacturer Mb & f They have added strength in a new collaboration that has resulted in an exceptional part of limited edition that challenges the watch conventions reinterpreting one of the most legendary creations of the luxury jewelry house recognized by its exquisite crafts, The serpenti. The first joint work of these brands was given in 2021 and the experience was so good that they have decided to repeat.

This new version has required complete remodeling, Not only in terms of engineering, mechanics and conception of the movement, but also in terms of design and manufacturing of the box.

This artisanal piece is a reimvention of the Serpenti



mb & f





The peculiar and striking exterior appearance of this clock Simulates the head of a snake and the complex curves of the biomorphic design extend beyond the metal of the box to the five sapphire crystals, the snake eyes and the multifaceted rear selection creating huge challenges both in terms of manufacturing and movement. All these elements that also allow to contemplate the movement They consist of an anti -reflex treatment applied on both sides.

The eyes are animated through rotating domes thin as paper and manufactured in solid aluminum to make them as light as possible. In addition, in both, super-luminova has been applied by hand, which provides a hypnotic touch that continues to call attention even in the dark. The left dome completely rotates in 12 hours and the right in 60 minutes. On the other hand, the 14MM suspended steering wheel, which is equipped with four traditional regulatory screws, represents the brain of the reptile and beat a frequency of 2.5 Hz (18000 A/H). Two crowns, located in the clock handles allows you to roam and adjust the time.









This clock has up to 310 components with hand finishes



mb & f





Comes with manual rope movement, 310 components with hand finisheshas a 30 -meter water resistance, gear reserve indicator in the back of the movement thanks to a dedicated needle and a metallization at the bottom of the sapphire glass box.

Beyond animal design, the creators of this authentic work of art have also been inspired In the automobile worldso the box reminds the body of a car and the stepped sapphire crystal simulates the shape of the rear window ailerons of a sports car, while the crowns could represent the wheels.

From the Swiss watchman have decided to manufacture three different versions with 33 units for each of them. The first comes with a grade 5 titanium box with the domes of hours and minutes in blue, the second presents a 18 carat pink gold box and the eyes of the green snake and the last one is stainless steel with black PVD coating With eyes in red.

It will take more than a year to deliver the 99 units since artisans can only produce and assemble between 6 and 8 movements per month. All include a hand -sewn rubber strap with a velcro system. The prices of these three models They range from 140,000 to 160,000 euros.