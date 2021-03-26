The first sign of a scammer on a dating site is his story of a hard life. The executive director of the dating service “Mamba” Yaroslav Sergeev warned about this in an interview with radio Sputnik.

According to him, cybercriminals behave about the same on services for finding a partner, and the most common deception is begging, which accounts for about 80 percent of all frauds. The executive director of Mamba added that most of the beggars on the site are women, but sometimes the other way around.

“They have fake profiles with fake photos. (…) They do not use any complex models of manipulation, more often than not they simply tell some tearful story that a grandmother fell ill, a child fell ill, or lost her job. This is followed by a direct offer to transfer money to a card or phone, ”said Sergeev. Moreover, most often such requests are followed in the first messages.

Also, the user of the service should be alerted by the desire of the interlocutor to transfer the communication to the messenger, where the correspondence is not controlled. There users can face blackmail. “The fake girl offers to exchange intimate photos with the victim, to which she herself is very generous. In exchange, the girl wants photographs of her victim, asks that they be with a face or recognizable interior details, ”Sergeyev explained. After that, the scammers find the victim’s pages on social networks and threaten to send compromising evidence to their friends.

The specialist urged to learn basic information from the interlocutor in dating applications, since scammers, as a rule, do not like to spend a lot of time on communication. “The services that build user communication have rather complex multi-level security systems that identify fraudsters,” he stressed. It is also not worth transferring money to cybercriminals, since this is how the fraud system is financed.

Earlier, American police arrested two 18-year-old boys and a 17-year-old girl accused of beating, robbery and kidnapping, they searched for potential victims using Tinder. According to the investigation, the teenage girl has repeatedly helped her friends to commit criminal offenses. Her boyfriends from a dating app came to a designated address, where several men wearing ski masks locked them in a basement and then beat and robbed them, threatening with a pistol.