Experts warn against stopping climbing stairs in the home or in any building and relying on elevators at an early age, because it can actually accelerate the deterioration associated with aging, leading to a phenomenon currently called “single-floor stems.”

According to what was published by “Daily Mail” British Daily Mail, the term refers to the progressive weakness of the leg muscles, which often appears in people who have moved to a one-story or ground floor housing and live without climbing stairs periodically.

Dr. Caroline Gregg, a specialist in musculoskeletal aging and health at the University of Birmingham, says: “These people lack” constant and active movement, which reinforces specific concerns about the acceleration of regression “of aging symptoms.

“Climbing stairs is a very good way to maintain or improve muscle strength,” Dr. Gregg explains. “If there are a lot of steps in the stairs, it also provides unintended exercise as well.”

The amount of a home’s direct effect on any physical deterioration was the subject of a study, conducted in 2018 in Japan, that included more than 6,000 people aged 65 or over who lived in a one-story dwelling, or a home that could be accessed by elevator, or House with high stairs, over 3 years.

The results, published in BMC Geriatrics, reveal that having stairs in the home appears to help curb age-related physical decline.

From age 40 onward, people lose 0.5% or slightly more of their muscle mass annually. “By the time a person is in their eighties, they have half to two-thirds of the muscle mass they had when they were younger,” says Dr. Greg.

Victoria Rindle says: “The good news is that exercise can improve muscle strength and overcome the symptoms of aging. So an 80-year-old athlete can have the muscle mass and function of a much younger person. It means doing more movement. “