Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

Al Ain, the Arab Gulf League under-21 league leader, with 38 points, is facing an easy test against its last-placed guest, Al Dhafra, at Khalifa bin Zayed Stadium, as part of the “18th round”, which starts with three matches tomorrow (Saturday), which are gathered alongside Al Ain and Al Dhafra, Al Wahda with Al Wasl at Al Nahyan Stadium, Kalba Federation with Fujairah, at Kalba Stadium.

On paper, the differences between the “leader” and the “last” Al-Dhafra appear to be sympathetic to the results of the past rounds, after the “leader” achieved 11 victories, to be the one with the highest number of wins in the league, compared to 11 losses for Al Dhafra, which is the highest number of losses, evenly with Al-Nasr and Khorfakkan.

The “leader” aspires to overcome the “stumbling block” of the last round, with the first loss in his record against Fujairah 1-2, while “Al Faris” is counting on the appearance of good in the same round, by winning the tenth point in his balance, by drawing a positive tie in front of his host Sharjah, “the runner”, with a score of 1 -1.

The chances of the “third” unit in remaining within the competition struggle to reach the top are linked to its expected confrontation in front of its “seventh” guest, Al Wasl. The relatively late position of the “Emperor” does not cancel his offensive striking power, as he is the third strongest offensive team with 32 goals. The positive 1-1 resolved the confrontation of the two teams, in the first round, at Zabeel Stadium.

The confrontation of the “East Coast Derby” between the Kalba Federation and its guest, Fujairah, came on a “hot plate”, following the failure of the “Tigers”, who ranked fifth, with 29 points, to win in the past three rounds, a 1-1 draw with Ajman, and a loss against Al-Jazirah and Al-Wasl 2-3 respectively, while the “wolves” celebrated inflicting the first loss to Al-Ain leaders 2-1, in the last round, to raise the team’s score to 20 points, in ninth place.

“Round 18” matches for League 21 will be completed tomorrow, with four matches between Al Jazeera and Sharjah, Hatta with Al Nasr, Khorfakkan with Shabab Al Ahly, and Ajman with Bani Yas.