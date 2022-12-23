Assistant professor of kinesiology, Amanda Baloch, found that adults over the age of 60 who took 6,000 to 8,000 steps per day reduced their risk of stroke or heart attack by 40 to 50 percent, compared to older adults who took 2,000 steps. Just a day.

Baloch said, commenting on the results of the study, which was published in the journal “Circulation”: “We discovered that those who take this number of steps have a lower risk of developing cardiovascular diseases when following up the study participants over a period of 6 years.”

Baloch referred to a review of the data of nearly 50,000 people on four different continents during her research, confirming that 6,000 steps per day contribute significantly to reducing the chances of death from cardiovascular disease and premature death due to strokes.

Baloch also noted that there was no link between walking faster or slower on the benefit gained from this activity.