The Italians They are going to be locked up at home from April 3 to 5, the three most important days in the country during the celebration of the next Holy Week festivities. The Government of Mario Draghi approved new restrictions on Friday due to the worsening of the pandemic, whose cumulative incidence exceeds 400 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In addition to ‘shielding’ the last two days of Holy Week and Easter Monday, in which only essential product stores will be able to open and it will be allowed to leave home only for work, health or need reasons, the Executive also tightens restrictions across the country starting next Monday.

From that day on, all regions with a cumulative incidence of more than 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will automatically go to the red zone, in which the toughest measures are in force, as will happen during the aforementioned days of the next parties. That color also implies the closure of bars, restaurants and museums and that all students, whatever their age and level, move on to distance learning. This week there were already 6 million students in Italy who could not enjoy face-to-face classes, a figure set to grow as of Monday. To try to help families reconcile work, the Executive approved aid for workers with children under 16 years of age.

With the new measures promoted by the Government, practically the entire country will be in the red and orange zone. At this last level, bars and restaurants remain closed and circulation between municipalities is only allowed when it comes to small towns. Only Sardinia will be in the white zone, so its inhabitants will be able to lead a relatively normal life, beyond the obligation to use the mask and avoid crowds. In the red zone there will be 10 regions, including the most populated in the country, such as Lombardy, Lazio, Campania and Piedmont. The only concession of the Executive during the Easter period is that it will allow circulation within the same region to another private home once a day and, at most, two people at a time.

Expansion continues



This Thursday there were 25,000 additional infected and 373 dead in ItalyTherefore, the total death toll since the coronavirus began to hit the country in February last year already exceeds 101,000. According to experts fear, next week the barrier of 40,000 new infections a day could be pulverized, which will probably cause a worsening of the occupancy level of Covid patients in the ICU of hospitals, where the critical level of 30 has already been exceeded. % nationwide.

«The pandemic is expanding“, Warned in a report the Higher Institute of Health, noting that currently there is” a sharp increase in the number of new cases not associated with chains of transmission. The pathogen, therefore, circulates freely in this third wave in Italy.