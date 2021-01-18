Tremors with a magnitude of 5.0 on the Richter scale were recorded on Monday, January 18, in Yakutia, reports TASS…

It is known that the earthquake occurred at 21:46 Moscow time in the Aldan region of the republic.

According to the Yakutsk branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences, its source lay at a depth of 15 kilometers.

There were no reports of possible injuries or damage.

Recall that an earlier strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 occurred on the border of Russia and Mongolia.