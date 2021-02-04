Tremors with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale occurred near the Commander Islands, according to the Kamchatka branch of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The epicenter of the seismic event was located 54 kilometers from the village of Nikolskoye, which is home to about 650 people. The source of the earthquake lay at a depth of 89 kilometers.

According to site The Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Kamchatka Territory, in the Aleutian Municipal District, tremors were felt with a force of up to three points.

In the village of Nikolskoye, working groups of rescuers completed a survey of buildings. There are no casualties, injuries or destruction. Housing and communal services facilities operate normally.

