An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 was recorded in the Ust-Kamchatsky region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 was recorded in the Ust-Kamchatsky region. About it informs Kamchatka Branch of the Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

According to the agency, the epicenter was located 30 kilometers from the village of Ust-Kamchatsk. The depth of the outbreak was four kilometers under the mountain range.

The main department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry for the Kamchatka Territory noted that no tsunami threat was announced in the settlements. No casualties or damage were found.

Earlier in Turkey there was another earthquake. Aftershocks of magnitude 4.1 were recorded in the province of Elazig, located in the east of the country. The previous message about the earthquake in Turkey came from the province of Adana.