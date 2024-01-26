An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck the state of Malatya in central Turkey.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency announced, in a statement broadcast by the Anatolia News Agency, that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 13.93 km, and its epicenter was in the Batalgazi district.

No casualties or property damage have been reported so far.

It is exposed from time to time to earthquakes. The most recent of these was the one that shook Turkey and Syria in February 2023, resulting in the deaths of more than 50,000 people, the injury of tens of thousands of others, and massive losses in property and infrastructure.