An earthquake measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale struck Papua province in Indonesia on Sunday.

The US Geological Survey said that the epicenter of the earthquake was 115 kilometers south of the Apipora area in Papua, at a depth of 57 kilometers.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or material losses.

Indonesia is exposed to frequent earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” where earthquakes and volcanoes are active.

Last October 28, an earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale struck the Kepulawan Barat Daya area.

On November 21, 2022, a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck West Java province on the main island of Java, killing more than 600 people.

In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck Indonesia, triggering a tsunami that resulted in widespread damage and deaths.