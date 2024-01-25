The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Thursday that a 5.3-magnitude earthquake shook eastern Turkey.

The center added that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

No human or material damage was immediately reported.

Türkiye is exposed, from time to time, to earthquakes.

The most recent was a strong earthquake measuring more than 7 degrees on the Richter scale that struck Turkey and northern Syria last February, killing more than 50,000 people and injuring tens of thousands. Last February's earthquake also destroyed tens of thousands of homes, property and infrastructure in the two neighboring countries.