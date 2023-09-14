The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center said that an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale struck Al-Hasakah Governorate in Syria, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
Residents of Al-Hasakah felt an earthquake, but no material or human losses were recorded as a result of the earthquake that struck the city.
Northern Syria was subjected to a devastating earthquake last February, which killed about 6,000 people, in addition to hundreds of injured, in addition to massive destruction to infrastructure and facilities in Syrian territory.
