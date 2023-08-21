Emergency services responded to a distress call in Pasadena after the earthquake. MARIO ANZUONI (REUTERS)

California has been shaken amid concern over Tropical Storm Hilary. A magnitude 5.1 earthquake has shaken the south of the state, the same region that has been on alert since Friday for the arrival of the weather phenomenon, which will leave moderate and intense rains in several counties. The quake’s epicenter was in the Sulphar mountain region, seven kilometers southeast of Ojai, 130 kilometers northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) has said that the earthquake occurred around 2:21 p.m. (local time) and was noticeable in several communities in Ventura and north Los Angeles counties, especially in Oxnard and Camarillo. . The USGS has noted that several aftershocks have occurred after the movement. The most powerful of these has had an intensity of 2.5.

According to the authorities of the city of Ventura, there is no significant damage or injuries after the earthquake. Scott Thomsen, a spokesman for the county fire service, has confirmed to the local press that several units are touring the county to identify possible damage to building structures. Some shops and businesses have told the newspaper Los Angeles Times that some of their products fell off the shelves.

Geologists have explained that the earthquake is not related to tropical storm Hillary, which will drop abundant rains in southern California, the same region where the telluric movement was felt this afternoon. The earthquake caused the residents of the southern region of the State to receive an alert on their mobiles to prepare for the movement and take refuge. Hours before, the mobiles had vibrated to warn the inhabitants of the imminent arrival of the rains brought by the tropical storm.

