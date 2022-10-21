A 3.4 magnitude earthquake shook northern Tuscany at dawn and in particular the Mugello area, where the last ACI Racing Weekend of the season started yesterday, which also includes the decisive stage of the Porsche Carrera Cup Italia .

The quake, not strong but very distinct, occurred at 5.50 this morning with the epicenter reported by the National Research Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology 6 km north of Borgo San Lorenzo, therefore quite close to the Mugello Circuit, at a depth of 8 km.

In all 5-6 seconds of vibrations felt by many of those present in the area for the car appointment and obviously by the population, also in Florence.

At the moment no damage to persons or property is reported and the situation is under the monitoring of the authorities, including civil protection.